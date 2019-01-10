Should You Investigate Xingda International Holdings Limited (HKG:1899) At HK$2.29?

Xingda International Holdings Limited (HKG:1899), which is in the auto components business, and is based in China, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SEHK. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Xingda International Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Xingda International Holdings

Is Xingda International Holdings still cheap?

Xingda International Holdings appears to be overvalued by 38.64% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at HK$2.29 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of HK$1.65. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Xingda International Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Xingda International Holdings look like?

SEHK:1899 Future Profit January 10th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 29% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Xingda International Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? 1899’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe 1899 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 1899 for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for 1899, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Xingda International Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Xingda International Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Xingda International Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



