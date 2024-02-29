INVESTIGATES: JEA top executive resigning from her job

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker received a statement on Wednesday evening that a top JEA executive is resigning from her job.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

She’s part of a group of JEA executives who are set to get big raises this year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Laura Dutton is resigning from her position as Chief Strategy Officer. She works for JEA from her home in Tennessee.

Action News Jax told you two weeks ago that Dutton’s salary increased from more than $310,000 in 2023 to close to $384,000 this year. That’s a 23.5 percent increase.

RELATED: Investigates: JEA defending large pay raises for executives, some of whom live out of the area

Her last day and any severance package has not yet been determined.

In a statement Becker received from JEA:

“Chief Strategy Officer Laura Dutton will be resigning from JEA, bringing her three-year tenure with the utility to a close. JEA CEO Jay Stowe praised Dutton’s efforts. “Laura worked very hard to build capacity and solve problems. We appreciate her dedication to our mission and values and wish her the best as she explores opportunities closer to her home.” JEA’s leadership team will assume the responsibility to lead various elements of the Strategy division.” JEA statement

The three other executives who work out of the Jacksonville area are still in their roles.

JEA is asking for rate hikes, but the public utility blames the increase on the cost of buying power from the Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.