After investigating consecutive hangup calls, troopers arrest Derry Township man

Sep. 1—After checking on repeated hangup calls coming from the same telephone number in Derry Township, state troopers arrested a man on charges of threatening a woman and pointing a .40 caliber handgun at her, according to court documents.

Brian L. Harbaugh, 49, of Bradenville, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges filed by police, including reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats.

Trooper Jason Kinger said he went to Harbaugh's residence on High Street at 10:10 p.m. after dispatchers received consecutive calls from a person who only stated an address and then hung up.

When police arrived, the woman there told police that the pair had been arguing and Harbaugh kept repeating "that he would kill her and make sure nobody would find her."

During the argument, Harbaugh went into a bedroom, opened a safe and retrieved a .40 caliber handgun that he pointed at her, Kinger said in court documents.

The woman said Harbaugh fled the residence before police arrived. He was arrested a short time later, Kinger said.

According to online dockets, Harbaugh has no prior criminal record. He did not have an attorney listed in court papers.

Harbaugh was released on $20,000 unsecured bond pending a preliminary hearing Sept. 8.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .