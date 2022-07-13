Investigation underway after 4 men shot in Boston

Police have launched an investigation after four men were shot in Boston late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 39 Warren Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. found three men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into a hospital after driving to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street.

There have been no arrests made in connection with the shootings.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

