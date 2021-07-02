Investigation into the abduction and murder of Faye Swetlik is officially closed

The Cayce Department of Public Safety has officially closed the investigation into the murder of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik on Feb. 10, 2020.

All evidence indicates that Coty Taylor abducted and killed Swetlik, according to Byron Snellgrove, director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, but the case could be reopened at any time, he said.

After a four day search, police found Swetlik’s body in a wooded area in the Churchill Heights neighborhood. Taylor lived near Swetlik, but did not know her. He was found dead in his apartment, having apparently committed suicide, according to police.

Swetlik was last seen on the day she was killed around 3:45 pm at her home at 16 Londonderry Square in Cayce. Her mother started looking for her at 4:20 p.m. and called the police at 4:55 p.m. and reported her missing. Cops showed up at 5 p.m., according to Cayce police reports.

The cause of death was asphyxiation, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The head investigator on the case was William Dougall with the Cayce Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division. Assisting agencies included the FBI, SLED, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, according to records of the investigation.

