Investigation aims to clear couple convicted in 1987

More than 30 years ago, a Nashville jury convicted two people of a horrific case of child sex abuse and murder they did not commit, new legal filings from the Tennessee Innocence Project contend.

The victim was 4 years old. She was brutally raped and beaten around the head before her death. The child was treated at Vanderbilt for hours after falling unconscious in the care of family members before being pronounced brain dead.

Her killing shocked Nashville and sent the child's great aunt and her boyfriend to prison for life in 1988.

The two family members accused of hurting her were painted as monsters by prosecutors and police — nightmarish figures torn from the unfounded hysteria of the satanic panic and rampant homophobia sweeping the nation.

A new investigation from the Tennessee Innocence Project suggests the "purely circumstantial" case against the defendants was flawed from the start.

But who really killed her? Justice reporter Mariah Timms explains the Innocence Project's case here.

