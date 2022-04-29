Investigation at auto sales business leads to arrests in catalytic converter thefts, sheriff says

Two men in Stanly County are facing dozens of charges in connection with an investigation into catalytic converter thefts and a local auto sales business, the sheriff’s office said.

[ALSO READ: Two charged in Albemarle deadly shooting, deputies say]

On Tuesday, detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and Narcotics division finished up an investigation into several catalytic converter thefts in the county.

Sarch warrants were executed at Huneycutt Auto Sales and Wrecker Service, at 907 West Main Street and at 121 Harwood Street, both in Albemarle.

Investigators arrested and charged Richard Stephen Huneycutt and Haywood Richardson following the search.

Richard Huneycutt was charged with 29 counts of felony conspiracy, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substance, trafficking opium/heroin and possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule IV controlled substance.

[WANT TO WATCH ON OUR STREAMING APPS? CLICK HERE]

Haywood Richardson was charged with 29 counts of larceny of motor vehicle parts, 29 counts of injury to property to obtain non-ferrous metals and 29 counts of felony conspiracy.

On 04/26/2022 Detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Division... Posted by Stanly County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Their first court appearance is on Monday.