Investigation into Bass Pro Shops tarpon theft remains active, Lee sheriff's office says

A man stole a live tarpon from an indoor fish pond at Bass Pro Shop in Fort Myers.

More than a month after a man entered a business with a fish net and removed a live tarpon from the store's indoor pond, authorities say the investigation probe continues.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a man entered the Bass Pro Shops in Gulf Coast Town Center, 10040 Gulf Center Drive, on Dec. 20 with a fish net in hand, and netted the tarpon.

The sheriff's office said a woman and another man, who filmed the incident with a GoPro, accompanied the suspect.

The individuals then fled the store with the tarpon, authorities said. It's unclear if the tarpon remains missing.

Wade Wilson: Wade Wilson, who faces capital murder in 2019 homicides, challenges legislation

Detectives are working with the sheriff's office's Animal Cruelty Task Force, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers as they attempt to locate the individuals involved.

According to FWC, tarpon is a catch-and-release only fishery and is a threatened species.

The species, known as the silver king for its flashy metallic scales, is beloved in Southwest Florida, with a tournament raising fund for J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel Island each year.

A tarpon can reach 8 feet, weigh about 300 pounds and can take two hours to bring to a boat. The one taken from Bass Pro appears far smaller.

Authorities ask that anyone with information on the Bass Pro incident or the suspect call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, if they lead to an arrest.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Active probe for Bass Pro Shops tarpon theft at Gulf Coast Town Center