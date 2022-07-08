Investigation into Beckley officer involved shooting continues

Jul. 8—BECKLEY — Investi-gators identified a Virginia man Thursday who died the previous day in an officer-involved shooting after leading police in a vehicular pursuit and brandishing a handgun.

Initial calls received about 9:47 a.m. Wednesday reported that an armed suspect, later identified as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpepper, Va., was fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County, according to a press release issued by Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.

Jones then stole a truck "reported as being blue in color" and fled in an unknown direction, Maddy said. A short time later, the suspect, who was still driving the stolen vehicle, was located at a Big Lots store near the Crossroads Mall.

Jones refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley, Maddy stated. Jones exited the vehicle and was engaged by law enforcement.

Carrying a handgun, Jones led officers through a ditch on the north side of Robert C. Byrd Drive, which is close to the on-ramp leading to U.S. 19's northbound lanes.

During a brief standoff, Jones kept brandishing the handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement which caused his death, Maddy said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, he stated.

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and state troopers were on the scene for several hours. All four lanes of Robert C. Byrd Drive near the mall were closed while the investigation got underway. The road reopened about 2 p.m.

Several videos shot by onlookers at the scene were later posted to social media sites. A home surveillance camera video that was shot before the standoff and shooting allegedly shows Jones trying to enter a Beckley home. The video is less than 30 seconds long and shows him walking up to a house, opening a screen door and then attempting to enter the house. Jones then runs toward the road as the video ends.

A search of records at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court in Virginia showed that Jones was arrested on May 1, 2020 and charged with the felony of entering a house to commit assault and battery. He pleaded guilty on Dec. 13, 2021 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Nine years of that sentence were suspended, and he was placed on supervised probation for two years. He was ordered to pay $1,750 in restitution.

Jones was also charged on May 1, 2020 with a felony count of breaking and entering an occupied house to commit a misdemeanor, according to court records. He entered a plea on Dec. 13, 2021, but this was dismissed under a motion of nolle prosequi. According to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School, nolle prosequi is a legal notice that the state has decided to abandon the prosecution; it is not an acquittal, and a defendant maybe indicted again on the same charge.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

