Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County

An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa.

The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside.

The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a major drug bust.

Police arrested Solden Moreland Jr.

Police had a search warrant for his apartment at Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa to look for evidence related to three men robbing a bar at gunpoint in Ambridge Tuesday morning.

Investigators found cocaine, suspected heroin and fentanyl, as well as several handguns and rifles.

Moreland posted bond and now faces several felony charges.

“Sollen Moreland junior was in the apartment and was arrested for possession of all those drugs with the intent to distribute,” said Beaver County District Attorney Dave Lozier. “It’s suspected the three individuals involved in the robbery went to Sollen’s apartment to obtain the firearms which they used in the robbery.”

Police are now looking for three men involved in the robbery. They identified one suspect, Kortez Williams, and have an arrest warrant for him.

Williams was just arrested Wednesday in Wilkinsburg for possession of firearms and was released on bond.

Police must also identify the men in this photo who are believed to be involved in the robbery.

Beaver County crime solvers is offering a reward for the arrest of those unidentified suspects.

