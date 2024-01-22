Investigation begins after Lawrence County inmate found unresponsive, dies

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An inmate at the Lawrence County Jail is dead after being found in their cell on Monday.

Around 9 a.m., Jan. 22, an inmate was found unresponsive and not breathing in their cell, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Staff and the jail nurse performed CPR for the inmate was taken to the Lawrence Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Bureau of Investigation has been called in to perform an ‘in-custody death investigation.’

The inmate was taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.

