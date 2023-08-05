Investigation into Bluewell murder continues

Aug. 5—BLUEWELL — A fatal shooting remained under investigation Friday while detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department ask possible witnesses to come forward and share their information.

Deputies were dispatched at around 3 a.m., July 31 to the area around Lynn's Drive-Inn in Bluewell after receiving a complaint about a possible shooting. A deceased man who was later identified as Arrien Porterfield, 27, of Princeton was found at the scene.

Detective-Lieutenant S.A. Sommers said soon after the shooting that video surveillance footage was being examined and witnesses were being questioned.

Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said Friday that investigators believe that there are more witnesses to the shooting who have not contacted the sheriff's department.

"It's just a sad state of affairs that our community has come to this," Christian said. "We have a young man who lost his life and people have not come forward."

Investigators are still asking witnesses to contact them and share what they know.

"It's just hard for me to fathom," Christian said. "We have witnesses to a murder and nobody wants to do that right thing. We've got a detective on this one case and this case alone. We'll keep plugging away on it. We're confident we'll reach the goal line and make an arrest in the future, but it would be a whole lot easier if we had assistance from the community we are serving."

Detective M.T. Hatfield is the lead investigator, Christian said.

Anyone with information about the death of Arrien Porterfield asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff's Department at 304-487-8364.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

