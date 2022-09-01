Investigation into Boise police chief showed ‘close call,’ evidence of possible crime

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

An investigation into an incident between Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee and a sergeant on the force concluded that there was evidence the chief committed a felony crime, but not enough to prove it.

A county prosecutor’s office recommended no criminal charges against Lee, who was accused of seriously injuring a high-ranking officer. But new records obtained by the Idaho Statesman showed the prosecutor who investigated said there was probable cause to support a criminal charge of felony battery.

He just wasn’t sure the state could prove the offense “beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to a letter obtained by the Statesman.

“This decision was not reached lightly nor without angst, as it truly is a close call,” Clearwater County Prosecuting Attorney Clayne Tyler wrote, in a letter to the Idaho State Police, Mayor Lauren McLean and the Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

“I will note that this was a very difficult decision,” Tyler wrote, noting that he would reopen the case if further evidence becomes available.

Tyler’s decision was announced by the state police in a Tuesday news release. The Statesman obtained the letter Wednesday.

The letter also describes an incident in Portland with Lee “involving a violence with a co-worker,” and said Lee bragged about his prior use of force and had a habit of asking officers whether they were going to file workers’ compensation claims after training sessions.

Haley Williams, a spokesperson for the department, declined to comment and denied the Statesman’s requests to interview Lee.

“Any information that is available through the public records process is what is available,” she told the Statesman.

Some officers say ‘excessive level of force’ used

The Clearwater County investigation pertained to an incident in October of last year when, during a staff meeting, Lee’s attorney said Lee demonstrated two types of holds on a sergeant, Kirk Rush. Rush in a tort claim accused Lee of breaking his neck and seriously injuring him.

Story continues

On Oct. 12, Lee demonstrated neck restraints on Rush during a morning staff meeting to introduce the department’s new deputy chief, according to the letter. First, he grabbed Rush by the neck “to be able to manipulate his body position,” and second he “put one hand on his forehead and pull(ed) his head back and down.”

Other than Lee, no officers in the room were familiar with the second technique, and Rush was not specifically warned about “what was going to happen,” Tyler’s letter said.

State police conducted an investigation into the incident, and Bennetts referred a prosecutorial review to the Clearwater County attorney to avoid a conflict of interest.

Misdemeanor or felony battery charges require finding beyond a reasonable doubt that a person unlawfully used force or violence, the letter said. If the victim suffers “great bodily injury,” the crime can be elevated to a felony aggravated battery.

For the state to determine such a charge, the force used much be unlawful, meaning that it may not have been in self-defense, must have been deliberate and against the victim’s consent, Tyler wrote. It is not a requirement that the perpetrator intended to harm the victim.

In his review, Tyler found that “it was reasonable to assume” Rush knew there was going to be a demonstration, and that there would be physical contact. But the amount of force used was unclear.

Many of the officers who were at the staff meeting told investigators there was an “excessive level of force.” Lee, the department’s deputy chief, Tammany Brooks, and other officers said “the use of force was minimal at best, or that nothing was seen which they considered out of line.”

A medical examination of Rush’s injuries was inconclusive about the amount of force used.

“While both doctors who were interviewed concede that significant force as described by Sgt. (Rush) could clearly have caused the injury, and perhaps was more likely than not to have caused the injury, it is possible for this type of injury to manifest with slight force or at times even without any identifiable traumatic event at all,” Tyler’s letter said.

“’More likely than not,’ for me, isn’t sufficient” to bring charges, Tyler wrote. “Given the variances in statements and the lack of supporting medical evidence, this isn’t a case we feel comfortable proving beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Lee’s behavior ‘indicates aggressiveness’

Tyler’s letter describes Lee “bragging about the number of hands-on use of force events he engaged in while at the city of Portland.”

Before McLean hired Lee in 2020, he was the assistant police chief in Portland, and worked there for nearly 20 years, according to a news release.

“He had a habit of condescendingly asking people if they were going to file a worker’s compensation claim form after particularly forceful training exercises,” the letter said.

Lee made the same comment to Rush after the sergeant “appeared shaken while returning to his seat,” according to the letter.

Lee was also “involved in a prior incident in Portland involving a violence with a co-worker,” the letter said. It did not provide other details about the incident.

It is unclear whether Lee has faced internal discipline for the incident from the department or the city. Rush is still employed with the force.

Williams referred the Statesman to the city of Boise for any questions related to an internal investigation into Lee. A spokesperson for the city could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporter Alex Brizee contributed.