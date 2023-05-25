Investigation clears Pa. state trooper who shot and killed teen in Bradford County

A Pennsylvania state trooper involved in the fatal shooting of a Bradford County teen in early May will not face any charges.

Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey announced Thursday following an investigation by his office and Pennsylvania State Police that the shooting death of 15-year-old Hunter Wesley Phillip Foust, of Wyalusing, was a "lawful use of force" justified under the circumstances.

The evidence showed the trooper, whose name has not been made public, was justified in employing deadly force to ensure the safety of himself, the other troopers present and the public in general, Ondrey said.

As a result, the trooper will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident.

What happened on May 4 in Herrick Township?

Around 12:30 p.m. May 4, troopers were dispatched to investigate a threat of violence made on an online message board, according to Ondrey.

Troopers were later notified the juvenile who made the threats had left his home with a firearm. Multiple troopers from the Towanda barracks responded and began a search for Foust to ensure his safety, Ondrey said.

Troopers located Foust, who was armed with a handgun, in a wooded area in Herrick Township, north of Wyalusing and east of Towanda.

Foust ran from the troopers, despite their commands to stop, and fled through woods and marshy areas, according to the investigation report. Troopers do not currently wear body cameras.

Troopers reportedly offered a surrender plan and ordered Foust to drop the weapon, but he did not comply. Instead, he pointed the gun at one of the pursuing troopers.

Fearing for his safety, the trooper fired three shots, striking Foust, who continued to point the gun at the trooper after the first two shots. The report didn't indicate how many shots hit Foust.

Troopers immediately summoned emergency medical services. Foust was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, where he later died from his injuries.

What does the law say about use of force?

Under state law, a law enforcement officer may use such force as is necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to himself or others, according to Ondrey.

The reasonableness of use of force in a particular incident must be judged from the perspective of reasonable officers on the scene who are often forced to make split-second judgments in tense and rapidly evolving situations, Ondrey said.

Why the trooper will not face charges

The trooper was reasonable in the belief that he and others were in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury due to Foust's refusal to comply with their commands, and by pointing the handgun at the trooper, Ondrey said.

The trooper’s use of deadly force under these circumstances was reasonable and therefore justified under Pennsylvania law, he said.

Nevertheless, Ondrey said the loss of life was tragic and unnecessary.

"The evidence showed the juvenile pointed the gun at the trooper despite multiple commands to drop the gun,” Ondrey said. “This tragedy could have been avoided had he followed those commands.”

The trooper has been on administrative assignment since the shooting. State police have not yet indicated if he's been reinstated to active field duty.

