Investigation clears Porter Co. highway supervisor of wrongdoing; fired employee stands by his claims

Porter County Highway Supervisor Jim Polarek is asking a former department employee to apologize to him publicly at a county council meeting after an Indiana State Police investigation cleared Polarek of any wrongdoing, including using department employees and resources to do work on private property.

“After a thorough investigation of findings to the appointed special prosecutor, John M. Espar, who determined that the information compiled as potential evidence of a crime, neither warrants further investigation nor the filing of any criminal charges. This case is now closed,” said a letter to Polarek on Friday from a detective with the Lowell District of the ISP.

In a statement provided by his attorney, Polarek said “it’s been rough for these past two months” since Jason Lomeli’s public accusations.

“No public official should be subjected to false accusations like this. I want my good name back, and this former employee needs to stand up before the Porter County Council and acknowledge he was wrong,” Polarek, “dead wrong.”

Lomeli stands behind what he said, noting staff changes at the highway department since he first brought his concerns to the county’s human resources department in April.

“My main goal has always been to shed light on the dark cloud that is the Porter County Highway Department. Everything I have said is true because I’ve seen it with my own eyes and experienced it,” he said, adding Polarek is threatening him with a defamation lawsuit. “My truth is my truth and I have nothing to hide.”

Lomeli worked at the highway department from June 21, 2022 until May 17, when Polarek fired him. Lomeli, 42, of Porter County, claims he was fired as retaliation after going to the county’s human resources director on April 20 with his concerns about the highway department. Since he lost his job, Lomeli said he has filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the county’s human resources department.

The matter became public when Lomeli addressed the Porter County Council on May 22 and accused Polarek of misappropriating funds and a “blatant abuse of power”; cronyism within the department; and “quid pro quo” politics.

The council and its attorney, Harold Harper, were concerned about the allegations but spoke cautiously during the meeting because of the potential for legal action and encouraged Lomeli to contact Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann with his allegations.

The day after the meeting, Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, questioned Lomeli’s claim that he was fired as retaliation.

“It’s unfortunate that a former employee felt the need to come to a public meeting to air out what is clearly a personal issue he had with the highway department,” Biggs said then. “We struggle to find capable, qualified drivers. Why in the world would we dismiss anyone from employment unless we absolutely had to?”

Germann sought the appointment of a special prosecutor to avoid the appearance of politics playing into a decision on any charges, Portage attorney Patrick McEuen, who is representing Polarek in his quest for a public apology, said in a statement.

“(Lomeli) made the decision to stand up in a public meeting and accuse Jim Polarek of crimes and violations of the public trust. When he’s proven to have lied, he needs to acknowledge his mistakes publicly,” McEuen said in the statement.

Lomeli said he has statements from current and former employees backing up his claims. Also, he said neither he nor his former co-workers were interviewed during the course of ISP’s investigation.

“How was an investigation conducted when no one was interviewed?”

