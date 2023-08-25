Investigation closed on Flagstaff cat killer

An investigation into a Flagstaff man accused of adopting, torturing and killing cats was recently closed by the Flagstaff Police Department, but questions remain regarding the alleged animal abuse.

Ark Cat Sanctuary, an animal shelter based in Park, Arizona, shared the news on their Facebook page Tuesday, letting the public know they were notified by police and told the investigation was closed.

The Flagstaff Police Department provided a copy of the police report to The Arizona Republic Friday. The report stated that the case will be closed.

"Based on information provided and lack of evidence available, there is insufficient probable cause to establish an offense occurred," the report read. "The only information available that this incident occurred is a changing recollection from [name of suspects roommate.]"

As of Friday, Ark had not responded to The Arizona Republic's request for comment on the police report.

The sanctuary said they knew it was a long shot charges may be filed, and, in the end, it wasn't all for nothing as police reports were filed and were now on record. They said the individual involved will not be adopting another cat from them or other rescues in the area.

"The harsh reality in the rescue world is that no matter how hard we try and how much screening we do, sometimes bad people get their hands on innocent and trusting animals," Ark wrote in their Facebook post. "It's shattering each time we hear about it. We feel like we failed all these cats and it's devastating. All we can do is keep going and try our best for the cats we rescue."

Ark thanked the people who went on the record and made reports to the shelter and the police.

"It takes a real hero to stand up for animals who can't stand up for themselves," they wrote in their Facebook post. "If there were more people like you in the world it would certainly be a better place."

They also thanked the Flagstaff Police Department for their work in investigating the case.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Local cat killer not charged as case closes