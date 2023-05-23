Investigation continues into alleged targeting of planned women's health clinic

May 23—DANVILLE — The investigation continues by federal and local authorities into the incident of a 73-year-old Prophetstown man allegedly damaging the future women's health clinic at 600 N. Logan Ave.

According to the Danville Police Department, Philip J. Buyno was arrested and then booked at 4:32 a.m. Saturday after driving a vehicle into the building. Charges included criminal damage to property over $500, reckless driving and no valid driver's license.

According to Danville police, "Due to coordinating efforts with federal authorities we will not be releasing information at this time. The initial release of information will come from either the FBI or the U.S. Attorney's Office once they have a press release prepared."

Vermilion County Circuit Court records show Buyno's charges include terrorism/threat, burglary, conspiracy against civil rights, arson/real/personal property greater than $150, and criminal damage.

A National Abortion Federation member security alert stated Buyno has been arrested multiple times for trespassing at a Planned Parenthood Health Center in Peoria. It also stated several gas cans were found near the building when he was arrested.