Investigation continues into baby found dead in a Monroe motel room trash can

Feb. 18—Police, Warren County coroner's investigators and the Warren County prosecutor are awaiting test results to determine the next move in the case of a baby reportedly found dead in a Monroe hotel room last year.

According to a Monroe police report obtained by the Journal-News, police responded to Motel 75 on Garver Road about 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 on a report of a "possible abandoned baby."

Warren County Coroner's Investigator Doyle Burke said the fetus, a girl, was located in a trash can in one of the rooms. The mother had gone to an area hospital after a 911 call was placed.

"We are waiting on tests to determine if (she) was even born alive," Burke said. "It takes time. We are just waiting."

Also found in the the room were a clear plastic bag containing two grams of a crystal rock substance, a bag containing white powder, gummy worms laced with an unknown substance and paper tabs laced with an unknown substance, possibly acid, according to the Monroe police report.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said, "It is an issue that has been referred to our office and we are working through the investigation."