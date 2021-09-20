Investigation continues after body believed to be missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is found

Axios

A Norwegian company has come up with a radically different design for offshore wind turbines that could help the world achieve its renewable energy goals.Why it matters: Wind power is cheap and efficient, but the strongest winds are far offshore, in deep waters, where it’s difficult to drive a turbine into the seabed. Floating wind farms can be anchored farther into the ocean.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Wind Catchin