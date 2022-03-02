Investigation continues after dead 'pre-term' infant found at Motel 6 in Enfield

Mar. 2—ENFIELD — Police said they found a deceased "pre-term" infant while responding to a medical call at the Motel 6 on Hazard Avenue on Tuesday morning, but declined to provide further details today as the investigation continues.

Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police officers, emergency medical personnel, and firefighters responded to a reported fall at the motel, police said in a news release issued later that day.

During an investigation at the scene, a "deceased, apparently pre-term baby" was discovered, police said. The circumstances of the death are under investigation.

State police said Tuesday night that Major Crime Squad personnel are assisting Enfield police with the investigation, and directed further inquiries to Enfield police.

WTIC-TV61 in Hartford reported Tuesday that investigators had taped off the Dumpster at the back of the motel building.

"There is no additional information available," police Chief Alaric Fox said in an email this morning. "This investigation is long-term in nature."

He added that the work of the state medical examiner's office on the case "remains pending."

"I have not commented on the location of the recovery and cannot do so for fear of potentially compromising the investigation," the chief wrote.

"No arrests have been made at this time," he added.