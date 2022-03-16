UPDATE Investigation continues into deaths of two people found in Union County home

Mar. 16—An investigation into the deaths of a 73-year-old man and 69-year-old woman discovered inside a Union County home Monday morning is ongoing, according to Milton state police.

According to Union County Coroner's Office, the bodies of William and Nancy Wise were discovered at 8:30 a.m. Monday inside a home on Black Run Road, Buffalo Township.

Troopers said they received a call from Union County 911 regarding members of the William Cameron Engine Co. requesting assistance at the home, the exact location of which is not being disclosed by troopers at this time.

Members of the state police criminal investigation unit and members of the Montoursville forensic services unit and the Union County Coroner's Office arrived at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and did not release any other details other than saying there is no threat to the public.