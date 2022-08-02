Investigation continues into Dept case

Aug. 2—Some progress has been made investigating the death of Tiyanna Dept, who was found dead in Windsor Township in May of last year, Sheriff William Niemi said.

Niemi said his office is working with the Cleveland Police Department on the investigation, and are looking into a potential suspect.

"We are making progress. It's been painstakingly slow, but that's where we're at with it right now," Niemi said.

Dept, 28, of Cleveland, was found dead on May 24, 2021.

Deputies were initially called to the 4900 block of South Windsor Road around 5 p.m. on May 24, in reference to a man walking through a field naked, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies he found a dead body under a nearby bridge, where Dept's body was found.

Dept's body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, and was identified soon after.