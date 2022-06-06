Investigation continues after deputy shoots and injures a Houma 18-year-old

Authorities are continuing an investigation of a deputy-involved shooting Friday that left a Houma man injured.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, a deputy shot and wounded an 18-year-old man during a drug investigation. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said State Police took over the investigation at his request.

“For transparency, State Police is handling this investigation,” the sheriff said Monday. “Every time there’s an officer-involved shooting we turn it over to another agency and they send out more information in regard to the situation. Sometimes when we have these kind of incidents the Houma Police Department will handle the investigation. Normally we don’t investigate our own agency.”

The shots were fired around 11 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Grace Street, authorities said.

Deputies were called to investigate a report of drug activity. As they arrived at the home, the 18-year-old approached the door with a gun in his hand, State Police said.

A deputy gave commands for the man to drop the gun, but he pointed the weapon toward the officer, authorities said. The deputy then shot and injured the man.

An ambulance took the injured man to University Medical Center, where he is expected to recover, State Police said.

No other injuries were reported.

“It seems to be pretty clear what happened,” Soignet said. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but everything was very clear and the officers did what they were supposed to do. Once the investigation comes out it will be made more clear. For transparency purposes, this is the best way to go.”

More information will be released as it becomes available, the sheriff said.

