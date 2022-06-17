Investigation continues in East Hartford shooting that killed 2

Jun. 17—EAST HARTFORD — The investigation continues into a shooting in which two people were killed early Thursday morning on Graham Road, which police say may be a home invasion.

Police said in a statement that shortly after midnight on Thursday, police responded to reports of gunfire on Graham Road.

Two individuals were found with gunshot wounds and were transported to separate hospitals, where they were ultimately pronounced dead.

Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin said this morning that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the victims.

Police say detectives are currently investigating the incident as a possible home invasion, and the sole resident of the address of the shooting is cooperating with police.

Police do not believe any danger is posed to the public.

Graham Road resident Mary Tejada, 40, said police detectives spent three hours reviewing footage from a security camera attached to her duplex as part of their investigation.

She said the neighbors who live across the street are a "little problematic," describing how police have visited the residence four times in the last year.

"I just see people coming in and out," she said.

Tejada, who lives with her husband and three children, admitted her family has considered moving, partially because of the frequent police activity in the area.

When asked if she felt safe living on Graham Road, Tejada replied, "That's a tricky question."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or the department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

Staff writers Ben Crnic, Austin Mirmina, and Joseph Villanova contributed to this story.