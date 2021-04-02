Investigation continues into fatal police shooting of Black man in Hazel Dell

Jerzy Shedlock, The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 1—Law enforcement tasked with investigating the fatal police shooting of a 30-year-old Black man in Hazel Dell say they anticipate they'll finalize their findings within the next week.

Jenoah Donald, of Battle Ground, died Feb. 12, eight days after he was shot once in the head by Clark County sheriff's Deputy Sean Boyle, according to investigators and his family's attorney. Deputies responding to a neighborhood call had stopped Donald for a bad taillight.

The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, led by the Vancouver Police Department, is investigating the shooting. They are awaiting information from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab regarding items that were submitted for processing, the police department said Thursday.

Those items include the vest worn by Boyle at the time of the shooting. Results of that submission are pending, investigators said.

"The SWIIR team is anticipating finalizing the investigation tentatively within the next week. Upon completion, the investigation will be forwarded to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office," the police department said.

Boyle, a K-9 handler, fired twice at Donald during the Feb. 4 traffic stop. Investigators said Donald, Boyle and another deputy struggled inside Donald's Mercedes sedan, and Boyle fired when Donald ignored commands to let him go.

Investigators have said deputies responded to the area of Northwest Jordan Way because a neighbor called to complain about a "drug house" and reported two suspicious vehicles circling the area.

Donald was shot less than a mile away from the Oct. 29 shooting of Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Black man from Camas. Clark County sheriff's deputies fatally shot Peterson as he ran from an undercover Xanax pill sting.

