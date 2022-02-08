Investigation continues into fatal shooting in Spokane Valley

Feb. 7—Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting that left one man dead Sunday night on East Montgomery Avenue in Spokane Valley.

He was declared dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Spokane Valley deputies said the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's name at a later time.

The shooting took place at Village Square Apartments, according to KHQ.

Deputies said authorities were unable to locate a suspect during a search that included the sheriff's office helicopter and K-9 units.

Witnesses saw a white male — described as possibly 6 feet tall, skinny with dark clothing — flee the scene just after gunshots were heard, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

While bullets hit two apartments near the shooting, no other injuries were reported, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference No.10015056.