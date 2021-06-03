Investigation continues in Grangeville incident

Jun. 3—GRANGEVILLE — The outcome of an investigation involving an elderly Grangeville couple who were struck by a city pickup truck May 11 has not yet been determined, Idaho State Police Capt. Richard Adamson said Wednesday.

K. Angele Hazelbaker, 91, died Monday from injuries related to the incident. Burton Hazelbaker, 93, was also hospitalized following the incident but has since been released.

Adamson said the investigating officer has not yet completed a reconstruction investigation to determine whether charges will be filed in connection with the case.

According to the state police, a Grangeville city employee, Michael Adler, 26, was making a left-hand turn onto Meadow Street off of East Main Street at 6:34 a.m. May 11 when the pickup struck the Hazelbakers, who were in the crosswalk. The Hazelbakers were airlifted to Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d'Alene for treatment and initially listed in good condition before being transferred to rehabilitation centers.

Grangeville City Clerk Tonya Kennedy said Wednesday that Adler is continuing to work for the city pending completion of the investigation.

Adamson said whatever charges are filed, if any, will depend on the investigation.

"Once we get the reconstruction completed, we will have a conversation with the (Idaho County) prosecutor and make a final determination," Adamson said. "Right now, charges are still pending."

Adamson said Angele's death will be taken into consideration and "if there's any possibility of gross negligence, that would be felony vehicular manslaughter."

Idaho law also allows for misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter if there are mitigating circumstances, he added, as well as no charges being filed if the determination is made that the driver was not at fault.

"It will depend on how the reconstruction report comes back and the prosecutor will make the decision, and, if there are charges, which ones," Adamson said.

