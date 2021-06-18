Investigation continues in June 3 police shooting near La Center

Jun. 17—Regional investigators reported Thursday they're continuing to look into a June 3 police shooting that wounded a driver near La Center, and expect to forward their findings to prosecutors within the next month.

Three officers fired at 47-year-old Vencine Hadley following a high-speed chase along southbound Interstate 5 from Kelso that ended at the Northwest 319th Street exit. Hadley was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The involved officers were identified as Washington State Patrol Troopers Josh Bacheller and Evan Tippets, and Cowlitz Tribal Police Officer Austin Moore. All three were placed on critical incident leave, per standard protocol, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the release of information.

Bacheller and Tippets have been with the State Patrol for six years and 5 1/2 years, respectively, and they are both assigned to District 5, Kelso detachment. Moore has been with the Cowlitz Tribal Police Department for 2 1/2 years, the sheriff's office said.

Hadley is facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, attempting to elude and possessing a stolen firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned June 24.