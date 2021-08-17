Investigation continues into killing of Minneapolis man in St. Paul bar parking lot

Aug. 17—A man fatally shot in St. Paul on Monday was identified as a 27-year-old and police said Tuesday they continue to look for the person or people responsible.

The police department said Glenn Danen Smith, of Minneapolis, was the man killed in the parking lot of a bar in the Como neighborhood.

Police received multiple reports of shots fired about 12:45 a.m. on Larpenteur Avenue near Lexington Parkway. Officers discovered Smith in a vehicle in the parking lot of Ted's Recreation. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances of Smith's homicide. The shooting did not appear random, according to a police spokeswoman.

No one has been arrested and police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.