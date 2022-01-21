Investigation continues into latest Bloomington shooting near Crestmont Park

As police continue investigating a Jan. 12 shooting in Bloomington's Crestmont neighborhood, the victim fights for her life.

Amelia Callahan, 29, of 1316 W. 12th St., was listed in critical condition Thursday at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Police responding to reports of gunshots fired in the 1400 block of West Illinois Court at 7:43 that Wednesday night found Callahan in the back seat of a 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

She had been shot in the head; the passenger-side window was shattered by a bullet.

No one else was hurt. Children were playing basketball on an outdoor court adjacent to a neighborhood playground when the incident happened.

Right after the shooting, two vehicles — a car and a van — sped away, but were later found by police. Officers suspect the occupants were involved in the shooting.

Bloomington police seeking suspects in latest Crestmont incident

Investigators aren't releasing many details, and are seeking suspects in the case, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo.

Police at the scene arrested a woman who Pedigo said is not suspected of shooting Callahan.

Dalia Meyers, 26, whose address is 1011 N. Illinois St., near the shooting scene, is accused of firing a gun that night.

The court filing states Meyers did "recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally perform an act that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person by shooting a firearm into the area of Illinois Street and Illinois Court, Bloomington, a place where people are likely to gather."

Meyers was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 1 o'clock the next morning after being questioned by a BPD detective. She posted bond and got released later that day.

Meyers faces a charge of criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm toward a building, which is a felony, and also misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly breaking a video camera in a police department interview room, according to court records in the case,

Story continues

This incident was the seventh since July involving gunshots fired at the park, located in the heart of the city's public housing neighborhood. Two people were hurt when they were hit by bullets fired toward the playground on July 8.

July shootings: 3 people hurt during the second shooting in a week at Crestmont Park playground

More: Gunshots reported in Crestmont area over Labor Day weekend in latest shooting incident

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call BPD Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-339-4477.

Contact reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com, 812-331-4362 or 812-318-5967

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington shooting near Crestmont still under investigation