As investigation continues, man killed in Friday night shooting in Fresno County is ID’d

A man who was shot and killed in Easton has been identified as Alexis Lopez Gutierrez, 24, of Sanger, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

There are no further updates for now, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting happened about 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Fantz and Geneva avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and administered first aid. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said Friday that they had learned that some kind of disturbance occurred in the area before the shooting.

Investigators at that time also said they believed they had identified a possible suspect, but have not provided any new information on their search for that person.