Investigation continues into man's death in Brownsville jail

Nov. 30—An investigation continues into the death of a 28-year-old man found dead inside a Brownsville Police Department jail cell.

Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

A detention officer performing routine checks spotted Hernandez and saw that he was not moving.

"When he called him, he was not responding," Sandoval said.

The detention officer went inside the cell and noticing Hernandez was unconscious began to perform CPR and an ambulance was called.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. An autopsy was ordered.

Hernandez was taken into custody at about 9:30 a.m. Monday on a public intoxication charge, and no force was used to effect the arrest, Sandoval said.

There are no signs of trauma or suicide.

"We are waiting for the autopsy to tell us exactly what happened," Sandoval said.

Hernandez had been in jail all day Monday, and Sandoval said routine checks are conducted throughout the day on the inmates in the cells.

"There are routine checks conducted throughout the day. There are physical checks conducted throughout the day and also visual checks because we have a camera in every single cell," Sandoval said.

All records pertaining to when Hernandez was last seen moving around are in the hands of the department's internal affairs investigators, who are investigating the death, Sandoval said.