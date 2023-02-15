Investigation continues after many Massachusetts schools report fake threats

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after at least a dozen school districts reported receiving threatening calls Tuesday.

“For the second consecutive day, Massachusetts State Police units are responding to assist local police in multiple communities following bomb and shooting threats to schools,” State Police said in a statement. “Thus far every call has been determined to be a hoax.”

Between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday, State Police said schools in Springfield, Great Barrington, Greenfield, Clinton, Duxbury, Edgartown, Harwich and Fall River all received fake threats.

Schools in Chicopee, Cohasset, Concord, Ipswich, Fitchburg, Hingham and Dedham also received fake threats on Tuesday.

Police said the threats were all similar to each other and to threats made the day before on Monday. High schools in Amesbury, Charlestown, Chelmsford, East Boston, and North Attleboro all received hoax calls on Monday. Massachusetts State Police also responded to a fake threat at White Oak School in Westfield. State Police patrols, K9 units, Bomb Squad teams and local police all responded quickly and cleared every school until they determined the threats were fake. The Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center is investigating the source or sources of the threats.

The threats come as so-called “swatting” calls are increasing in school districts across the country.

Swatting is defined as the action of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to evoke a large response (often a SWAT team) to a particular address.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

