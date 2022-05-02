Investigation continues into Pittsburg County homicide

May 2—An investigation into a Pittsburg County homicide continues as investigators work to track down leads.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said deputies were in the Longtown area Monday chasing leads into the Thursday, April 28, homicide of Terry Vernard at a residence in the Oak Ridge community east of Longtown.

"We still have a full-fledged investigation going on," Morris said. "We're on them hot and heavy."

Morris said a man that was wanted for questioning over the weekend was cleared by investigators.

"He called. He came in and talked to us and he had an alibi," Morris said. "We confirmed his alibi and we cleared him."

The sheriff said his office continues to seek the owner of an older four-door car in connection with the shooting death of Vernard.

"We are still looking for a white car and we've got some other tips and leads we're tracking down," Morris said.

Deputies responded April 28 to Norman Road in the Oak Ridge community east of Longtown for a report of a person who was shot, with the suspect leaving the scene in a vehicle.

According to the sheriff, Vernard died after receiving a single gunshot wound to the head. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting PCSO in the investigation.

Anybody with information on Thursday's homicide is asked to contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at (918)-423-5858 or the OSBI at (800)-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com