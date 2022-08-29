Investigation continues into Rockingham fatal fire

Aug. 29—ROCKINGHAM, Vt. — A Rockingham woman was injured and another person died in a fire that engulfed a single-family home Thursday night and saw multiple fire departments respond, according to a news release.

Vermont State Police said Friday the homeowner was trapped in the house fire when fire and police agencies were dispatched to a residence on Old River Road at 9:44 p.m. Thursday. Sallie Shibley, 57, of Rockingham, and a family member of the homeowner attempted to rescue the person but proved unsuccessful.

"She was able to exit the residence after sustaining minor injuries," state police said in the news release. "She was transported to Springfield Hospital for treatment and then released."

State police said at least seven area departments from surrounding communities in Vermont and New Hampshire responded to the fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire but could not immediately locate the homeowner, so Rockingham Fire Chief Kevin Kingsbury contacted VSP's Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance, according to the news release.

The state police unit was joined by the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, where the victim's body was found through an investigation of the scene, state police said. The person's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, Vt., for an autopsy to determine the cause and nature of death.

The homeowner's name was not available in the release from Friday pending positive identification. State police said the cause of the house fire remains under investigation as of Friday.