Investigation continues into Salem shooting

Feb. 16—SALEM — A 26-year-old Lynn man was shot during a confrontation in downtown Salem late Sunday night, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. in the area of 283 Derby St., where there is a path that runs from Derby Street to several businesses. It is near the South Harbor Garage, Pickering Wharf and the intersection of Derby and Congress streets and Hawthorne Boulevard, normally a busy tourist area.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, however, and say that there is no danger to the public.

Police received multiple calls about a fight and the sound of gunshots at 10:02 p.m.

Capt. Fred Ryan, the department's spokesman, said arriving officers found a chaotic scene: a large group outside of the business, Brothers Taverna, yelling and screaming. Some people were attempting to push themselves back into the restaurant.

The victim was found on the pathway next to the business with a gunshot wound to his mid-section.

He was taken to a Boston hospital.

Police made one arrest, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, but are still working with state police to identify the shooter.

"The investigation to date has determined that the shooting was not a random act," Ryan said. "Additionally, there is no information indicating a threat to the general public exists."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 978-745-9700 or the anonymous tip line at 978-619-5627.

It is the second shooting this year in Salem; two people, a 32-year-old Lynn man and a 30-year-old Salem woman were shot in an apartment on Perkins Street on Jan. 24. Two people are facing charges in that shooting, one who is in custody and the other wanted on a warrant. There is no information connecting the two incidents.

