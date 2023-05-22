Investigation continues in Shawnee Township shooting death

May 22—SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Shawnee Township Police Department is continuing its investigation in the death of Zachary Kohli, whose lifeless body was discovered in the early morning hours of May 19 on Mahoning Drive.

Police Chief Rob Kohli said in a statement issued Monday that an autopsy has been performed at the Lucas County Coroner's Office, and "we are awaiting the results to release specifics" surrounding the 21-year-old's death.

Officers from the Shawnee Township Police Department were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Friday to 212 Mahoning Drive in reference to a report of an unresponsive male. Upon their arrival, police located Kohli deceased in his bedroom from an apparent gunshot wound.

While responding to the call, officers observed a large quantity of drug evidence, Chief Kohli said Monday. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force investigators responded to conduct a parallel drug investigation and search warrants were executed at two locations: 212 Mahoning Drive and 213 Cuyahoga Drive.

Michael A. Miller, 21, a resident of the Mahoning Drive address, is currently being held in the Allen County Jail for suspicion of possession of drugs. Court records show he was initially booked in on suspicion of murder, but that charge was dropped.

"Additional follow-up including forensics, interviews and additional search warrants are expected as this investigation progresses," Kohli said. "These cases take time, and we will keep the public informed as best we can as new information becomes available.

"The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, The Allen County Sheriff's Department, and the Shawnee Township Police Department are working diligently to ensure this investigation is concluded appropriately."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jack Miller at Shawnee Township Police Department at 419-227-1115.