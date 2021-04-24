Investigation continues on two-state pursuit

Apr. 24—SHARON — The car chase that led police through Sharon and parts of Ohio remained under investigation Friday.

Sharon police Chief Edward Stabile said police attempted to stop a black Nissan Ultima on New Castle Avenue about 12:22 a.m. Thursday after the vehicle allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic, narrowly avoided hitting a pedestrian and drove through the intersection of New Castle Avenue and Prindle Street.

The driver of the Nissan, which was registered to a Sharon address, failed to stop and attempted to flee from police, Stabile said.

The pursuit reached speeds of almost 90 miles per hour during the chase, but Sharon police had to abandon the chase upon reaching the Ohio line, Stabile said. Ohio police continued the pursuit, which eventually came to an end in Girard, where police detained both the juvenile driver and adult female passenger.

Liberty Township police cited the woman for wrongful entrustment, while police cited the teen for unlicensed driving and reckless operation, and charged with failure to comply for fleeing and eluding police. The car was towed since the woman did not have a valid license, according to the incident report.

Stabile said the driver would be charged through Mercer County Juvenile Probation department. Charges in such a case could include fleeing and eluding police, speeding and failure to stop at intersections.

