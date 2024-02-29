Investigation continues into vacant Wilkes-Barre house

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — To the latest on the ongoing apparent death investigation at a vacant South Wilkes-Barre home.

As of now, investigators are still not saying why they have been investigating.

Police have been investigating the Wilkes-Barre house for more than 24 hours.

28/22 News has yet to hear from police on exactly what they’re looking for, but Wednesday, we saw police in and out of the home, including experts in forensics.

A swarm of police activity at the home, 142 Carlisle Street in South Wilkes-Barre, is leaving neighbors concerned.

“There was always something unusual at that house,” said neighbor Gary Muchler.

It started with a large police presence early Tuesday afternoon and the forensics anthropology team from Mercyhurst University in Erie on scene. That team specializes in identifying remains and determining if they are either human or animal.

“They were going in and out of those two doors from me, couple hours after that more cops came and they started going in and out with shovels and stuff like that and buckets,” said neighbor Anthony Bloom.

Neighbors said the home has been vacant for several months but when it was occupied, they say police were there on more than a few occasions.

“They were always fighting and screaming. The cops were down just for noise. Toward the end there was always different types of people living there,” Muchler continued.

More recently, neighbors say there was a lot of activity indicating people were moving out.

“About two weeks ago people came with trailers pulling everything out of the house. It was a mess. There were about 30 mattresses there. They had three dumpsters full of stuff. It was chaotic,” said neighbor Evan Higby.

Another nearby neighbor who wished to remain anonymous moved to the area from New York four years ago. She said the scene here Wednesday was unlike anything she’d seen before.

“Nothing like this my friend. I’ve lived in Brooklyn all my life. Flatbush, Brownville East New York. Nothing like this. Nothing like this,” the neighbor explained.

Several streets surrounding Carlisle were blocked off until around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, but are now reopen.

Again, there is no word on the exact nature of the investigation, but District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce told 28/22 News more information will be made public sometime Thursday.

