Investigation continuing into Alexandria armed robbery during which gun was fired

A gun was fired Sunday night in the armed robbery of a Little Caesar's Pizza location, and Crime Stoppers of CenLa is calling for tips to help solve the crime.

The armed robbery happened just before 10 p.m. at the MacArthur Drive location in Alexandria, according to the organization. A news release from the Alexandria Police Department states the investigation is continuing.

If anyone has information about the incident, they can call the department's detective division at 318-441-6416 or dispatch at 318-441-6559.

Information also can be emailed to APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

People also can leave tips with Crime Stoppers by calling 318-443-7867 or using its mobile app found at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

