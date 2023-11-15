Investigation continuing after man's body found in Alexandria street
The body of a 45-year-old Alexandria man was found early Tuesday in the road in the 1500 block of Dallas Avenue, according to police.
The Alexandria Police Department was alerted to the body around 5:15 a.m., reads a news release.
The man has been identified as Damon Johnson. The release stated a homicide investigation was continuing.
Murder sentencings, officer arraigned: A wrap from Rapides Parish court cases
Larry Roy case: Louisiana Board of Pardons denies appeal of Cheneyville killer slasher after review
Anyone with information about Johnson or the shooting is asked to call detectives at 318-441-6416, dispatch at 318-441-6559 or email APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.
This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Body of Damon Johnson, 45, found in Alexandria street early Tuesday