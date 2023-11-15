Investigation continuing after man's body found in Alexandria street

The body of a 45-year-old Alexandria man was found early Tuesday in the road in the 1500 block of Dallas Avenue, according to police.

The body of a 45-year-old Alexandria man was found early Tuesday in the road in the 1500 block of Dallas Avenue, according to police.

The Alexandria Police Department was alerted to the body around 5:15 a.m., reads a news release.

The man has been identified as Damon Johnson. The release stated a homicide investigation was continuing.

Anyone with information about Johnson or the shooting is asked to call detectives at 318-441-6416, dispatch at 318-441-6559 or email APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

