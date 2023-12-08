Investigation into Dakota Prairie Schools counselor remains active

Dec. 7—PETERSBURG, N.D. — More than a week after a Dakota Prairie Public Schools counselor was put on administrative leave due to a pending criminal investigation, the school's superintendent says he hasn't been updated by law enforcement.

"I haven't heard a word," Superintendent Jay Slade told the Herald. "I am waiting for law enforcement to notify us (of the investigation's outcome)."

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation into "various allegations" made against Brendon Parsley, according to an email obtained by the Herald that Slade sent to staff on Nov. 27, the day Parsley was placed on paid administrative leave.

The investigation was handed over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and remains active as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 7.

Suzie Weigel, executive assistant to the state attorney general, said no information about the investigation can be disclosed at this time. The nature of the allegations is unclear, but an earlier statement from the district

referred to "alleged inappropriate conduct."

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, no charges have been filed against Parsley, in state or federal court.