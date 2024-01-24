Investigation into Dakota Prairie Schools counselor completed; whether to prosecute undecided

Jan. 23—PETERSBURG, N.D. — After nearly two months, an investigation into a Dakota Prairie Schools counselor has been completed.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation's report was turned over to the Nelson County state's attorney and a decision on whether to prosecute Brendon Parsley is expected to be made within 10 days, Superintendent Jay Slade told the Herald on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

"I think everyone that's involved is trying to do the right thing for all parties," Slade said. "Being a former law enforcement agent myself — a million years ago, — I know things take time. With that said, yes, this has taken a significant amount of time."

Parsley

was put on paid administrative leave on Nov. 27

and since then, information has been scant.

The BCI told the Herald nothing about the investigation could be disclosed while it was still active.

What is known is that the investigation was initiated by the Nelson County Sheriff's Office after "various allegations" were made against Parsley. The investigation was ultimately turned over to the BCI.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Parsley had not been charged in Nelson County court.