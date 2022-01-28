Investigation into death of Georgia teen found in gym mat closed, no charges filed





An investigation into the death of a Georgia teen who was found in a rolled-up gym mat has been closed with no charges filed, the local sheriff announced.

Kendrick Johnson, 17, was found dead at his school in 2013 in a rolled-up gym mat, prompting an investigation by local authorities and the Justice Department.

The case was originally closed, with the death ruled an accident, but was reopened in March 2021.

The family had hired a pathologist who ruled the cause of death "unexplained, apparent non-accidental, blunt-force trauma."

People interviewed by investigators stated it was common for Johnson and others at the school to leave shoes in the rolled-up mats. Officials suggested Johnson, whose body was found upside down in the upright mat, fell inside while trying to retrieve a shoe, saying he died of "positional asphyxia." His death was ruled an accident.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk, who previously said there were "legitimate" questions in the case, dismissed speculation about Johnson's death in a 16-page report released Thursday and urged the public to examine the available evidence.

"Any person who looks at this case objectively would know that it would be impossible to conceal any evidence due to the involvement of so many agencies and investigators," the sheriff wrote.

Paulk told CNN that "there is nothing to substantiate a homicide," adding, "Nothing criminal happened," the outlet reported.

The sheriff elaborated in his report on the three autopsies done, saying the final cause of death was labeled undetermined due to evidence submitted to the Justice Department, but two of three autopsies listed asphyxia as the cause.

An amendment was added to the final cause of death saying there was a bruise on Jackson's jaw.

Despite the findings, Johnson's family says they still believe the teen was killed and his death was covered up.

"I will fight as long as I have to to uncover what exactly happened to Kendrick Johnson," Johnson's father, Kenneth Johnson, said in a press conference after the document was released, NBC News reported.

The father was wearing a shirt that said "Kendrick Johnson didn't roll himself up into no mat."