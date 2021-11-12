Investigation into the death of a Penn State student is underway, State College police say

A missing Penn State student was found dead Friday, State College police wrote in a statement.

Investigators believe the 19-year-old’s death was accidental. An investigation is ongoing.

She was last seen Wednesday and was reported missing Thursday, police wrote.

The student lived at Beaver Terrace, Associated Property Realty Management President Mark Bigatel said.

“We’re just saddened by the news. Our students are family to us. It’s a sad day for all of us here,” Bigatel said. “... We’re deeply saddened. Our heartfelt sorrow goes out to the parents. It must be a tough situation for everybody.”

Neither Penn State nor the Centre County Coroner’s Office immediately responded to a request for comment.

State College Police Department urged anyone with information to call (814) 234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s website.

