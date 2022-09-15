Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved.

Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.

In a statement, State Police Superintendent Christopher Mason said, “We, along with our law enforcement partners, are committed to seeing this investigation through to its only acceptable end, namely, that the person or persons who took Susan’s life are brought to justice and that her survivors at long last know that their daughter and sister has been spoken for.”

After her murder, Taraskiewicz’s employer, Northwest Airlines, offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. In 2008, Northwest was absorbed into Delta Airlines in a merger. Delta later informed Susan’s mother that it stands by that reward offer and that money remains available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information on Taraskiewicz’s murder is urged to contact the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County at 617-727-8817.

In a Facebook post on the 30th anniversary of Taraskiewicz’s death, state police wrote, “We make a plea to anyone who can help us cross the last few miles of this marathon investigation. If you have any information about Susan’s murder or the person or people who may have been involved, please contact us. Whatever reason you had for remaining silent until now doesn’t matter anymore. Time passes, and people change. Maybe you were scared. Maybe you were protecting someone, or maybe you just did not want to get involved in a police investigation. Yet time passes, and people change. So, too, do priorities, and the reasons for keeping quiet maybe don’t seem so important anymore. Not when compared to the chance to do the right thing before it’s too late.”

Story continues

Revere police and the Suffolk DA’s office continue to assist state police with the investigation.

SUSAN TARASKIEWICZ: THREE DECADES, AND THE PURSUIT OF JUSTICE GOES ON Thirty years ago this morning, Susan... Posted by Massachusetts State Police on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW