Investigation determines Athens man died of self-inflicted gunshot

An Athens man who was shot outside an apartment in east Athens in June died of a self inflicted gunshot wound, Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Tuesday.

The determination was made recently following an autopsy and an investigation by the coroner and Athens Clarke police.

Police said Kenton N. Daniel, 36, was shot in the chest June 21 outside an apartment on Zebulon Drive, a cul-de-sac street inside the Nellie B Community. The gun had been moved when police arrived, but a shell casing was found near his body, according to the report.

Police said that an officer did recover the gun and speak to the person who had moved it from the scene.

The shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. and police administered aid to Daniel until an ambulance arrived and transported him to a hospital where he died.

