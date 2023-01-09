Investigation into disappearance of missing Cornelius girl continues in Madison County
Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are returning to Madison County Tuesday to look for surveillance footage in the expanded search for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari.
Last week, law enforcement sources said they came in contact with Madalina’s mother, Diane Cojocari, in a rural part of Madison County.
A deputy came in contact with Cojocari at a pull-off area on U.S. Highway 25 near Lonesome Mountain Road, sources said.
The SBI, Cornelius police and Madison County sheriff’s deputies searched there and in the Revere Community along Burton Cove Road.
At 5 p.m. on Channel 9, we speak with neighbors who want answers about the girl’s disappearance.
The girl was reported missing on Dec. 15.
Madalina’s parents, who are now in jail, waited 22 days before reporting her missing, police said. Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, are accused of failing to report Madalina’s disappearance to authorities.
