Investigation into discovery of body leads to murder charge

Apr. 29—LUMBERTON — Police here have charged a 43-year-old Lumberton man with first-degree murder in connection with events surrounding the recent discovery of a man's body on Winona Avenue.

Carlos Gay, of 407 A Winona Ave., was charged today with first-degree murder and common law robbery, according to the Lumberton Police Department. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

The charges stem from the death of Duwan Curtis Baldwin, of Lumberton.

On April 22, Lumberton police responded about 3:51 p.m. to a report of an "unresponsive" person at 407 B Winona Ave. in Lumberton. Baldwin was found dead at the location.

"While investigating the death, investigators received information of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. Through search warrants and numerous interviews investigators were able to develop probable cause to charge Carlos Gay, of Lumberton, with the murder of Duwan Curtis Baldwin," a Lumberton Police Department release reads in part.