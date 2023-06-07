Investigation Discovery to mention local efforts to identify a Jane Doe, who was stabbed by serial killer

Jun. 6—It started with a drop of what looked like pure water in the bottom of a centrifugal clear tube with blue ink written on it.

That scant liquid contained precious DNA retrieved from a pink blouse worn by a woman who was stabbed to death, her body found in an almond orchard near Delano on July 14, 1980 — also known as Kern County Sheriff's Office Jane Doe No. 5. The woman, neat, clean and wearing white Ked-style tennis shoes, looked like a person a family member would miss, recalled Kern County Coroner's Division Chief Dawn Ratliff in a video posted online by KCSO about this case.

Nearly 42 years later, KCSO identified the woman as Shirley Ann Soosay through a multiagency effort. She's considered one of the first cases of missing indigenous people identified through genetic genealogy, according to a nonprofit that helped to identify Soosay.

Investigation Discovery will include Soosay's story at 7 p.m. Wednesday in an episode called "Voice of the Nameless" on the show "On the Case with Paula Zahn" featuring interviews with current and former KCSO employees. The episode will also be available for streaming on discovery+.

Investigation Discovery declined to provide more details about the episode.

But KCSO discussed Soosay's case in a video uploaded online and detailed the Sheriff's Office efforts, stretching back decades, to identify Soosay and who killed her.

Ratliff mentioned coroner staff took fingerprints from Soosay — who was unidentified at this point — but no one claimed her body and sheriff's deputies couldn't find her family.

So the case turned cold.

A lead didn't come until 2008 when a federal agency said it received a match to a sample retrieved from Soosay's body, linking it to notorious serial killer Wilson Chouset. Chouset's DNA also matched to another Jane Doe found in Ventura County, and he was tried and convicted in Ventura County for multiple counts of murder, including that of Soosay.

But the mystery of Soosay's identity remained.

Ratliff said in the video that Soosay's DNA from her pink blouse was submitted to the nonprofit DNA Doe Project, which specializes in identifying victims through genealogy.

By May of 2019, the lab attempted to match the DNA to others in their database. Her genetic material shows she may have indigenous Cree ancestry from the area near Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada. It may also contain contributions from indigenous ancestry in Manitoba and Saskatchewan in Canada and Montana, according to the video.

There were initially zero matches, according to Gina Wrather from the DNA Doe Project.

It wasn't until the DNA Doe Project posted a picture of Soosay's likeness on Facebook that answers came.

Violet Soosay, the niece of Soosay, had nearly given up on finding her long lost aunt. Shirley Soosay was very meticulous and a creature of habit. She would also send birthday and Christmas cards to Violet's mother, but they stopped receiving them around 1979 to 1980, Violet said in KCSO's video posted online.

The family searched hospitals, parks, graveyards and bars for years to find Shirley. But it didn't lead to anything.

That's when Violet saw the Facebook post created by the DNA Doe Project and recognized her aunt.

"It was draining me emotionally," Violet Soosay said in the video of finding her aunt. "I finally let it go. And then, all of a sudden it falls right in my lap a few days later."

Violet submitted her DNA to the project, which then determined her genetic composition shows they're within the range of an aunt and niece, according to the video. Ratliff recalled hearing from Violet that Shirley had an affinity for clean white shoes and that meant Jane Doe No. 5 was probably Shirley. Shirley was found wearing clean white tennis shoes.

"It was a multitude of emotions," Violet recalled in the video of finally learning Soosay's identity. She never thought her mother would have closure about what happened to her sister.

I am "glad that we found her," Violet said. "But (we are) very, very sad that we lost her many years ago."

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.